HBCU students get an inside look at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

“For us, them leaving with those connections, leaving with opening their minds to new opportunities, to greater possibility for themselves is really the goal for us. And bringing our AT&T purpose to life, which is connecting changes everything. So that goes … beyond just the connectivity of your device. It is networks, it is relationships, it is connections that can propel you forward in many different ways. And so, this is kind of a proof point of our purpose as well at the same time.”