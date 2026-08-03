Zecheng Dou betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Zecheng Dou's 183-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic
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Zecheng Dou finished tied for 51st at three-under in his 2023 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Dou's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of three-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.8
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.0
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.1
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.0
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.107
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.222
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.165
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.091
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.371
|0.656
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.222 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Dou has earned 284 FedExCup Regular Season points (115th) and ranks 23rd with a 13.80% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.