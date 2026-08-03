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2H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou's 183-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

Zecheng Dou's 183-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

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Zecheng Dou finished tied for 51st at three-under in his 2023 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Dou at the Wyndham Championship.

Dou's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T5168-70-70-69-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of three-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.8
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.0
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.1
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.0
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dou has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.1070.313
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.222-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.165-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0910.498
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3710.656

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.222 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Dou has earned 284 FedExCup Regular Season points (115th) and ranks 23rd with a 13.80% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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