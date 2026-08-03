Zecheng Dou betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.222 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.