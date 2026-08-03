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2H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Stephan Jaeger hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2025 after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship.

Jaeger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-72E
2024MC72-70+2
2023T1467-66-64-73-10
2022T1369-70-69-62-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2665-68-69-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1563-69-65-72-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.187-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0100.885
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2930.190
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.1920.359
Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2881.143

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.010 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
  • Jaeger's 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked 66th on TOUR this season, while his 494 FedExCup Regular Season points placed him 77th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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