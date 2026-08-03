Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Stephan Jaeger hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2025 after shooting even par. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Jaeger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2023
|T14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|2022
|T13
|69-70-69-62
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|65-68-69-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|63-69-65-72
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.187
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.010
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.293
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.192
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.288
|1.143
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.010 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
- Jaeger's 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked 66th on TOUR this season, while his 494 FedExCup Regular Season points placed him 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.