Zach Bauchou betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.062 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.261 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.