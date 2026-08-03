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2H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with an opportunity to make his mark at the $8.5 million event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6769-70-72-69-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-66-69-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-64-66-67-2091.667
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-71-65-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Bauchou has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0620.077
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2610.069
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.081-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.0930.297
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.3740.368

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.062 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.261 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
  • Bauchou ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has accumulated 406 FedExCup Regular Season points (93rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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