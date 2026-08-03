Zach Bauchou betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with an opportunity to make his mark at the $8.5 million event in Greensboro, North Carolina.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.062
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.261
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.081
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.093
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.374
|0.368
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.062 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.261 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Bauchou ranks 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.89% and has accumulated 406 FedExCup Regular Season points (93rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.