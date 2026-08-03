Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after winning Rocket Classic
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Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 38th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of five-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|1
|69-64-66-63
|-18
|500.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|66-68-65-69
|-12
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|66-65-71-71
|-7
|53.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|11.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has one victory and has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.331
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.037
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.309
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.210
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.466
|1.379
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.037 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivers a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen currently sits 38th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,036 points and ranks sixth with a 12.65% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.