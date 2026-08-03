Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Thorbjornsen has one victory and has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.