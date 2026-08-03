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1H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after winning Rocket Classic

Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after winning Rocket Classic

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Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 38th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Wyndham Championship.

Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3869-64-74-68-5
2024MC71-71+2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of five-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Thorbjornsen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic169-64-66-63-18500.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-68-71-70-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT766-68-65-69-1287.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-68-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge1666-65-71-71-753.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250

Thorbjornsen's recent performances

  • Thorbjornsen has one victory and has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3310.437
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0370.320
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3090.445
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.2100.178
Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4661.379

Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thorbjornsen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.037 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivers a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Thorbjornsen currently sits 38th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,036 points and ranks sixth with a 12.65% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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