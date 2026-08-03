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2H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Zac Blair drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Zac Blair drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Zac Blair returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Blair at the Wyndham Championship.

Blair's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-72+1
2024T4573-63-70-69-5
2023MC69-74+3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 5-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5069-66-70-71-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1368-65-68-67-1657.333
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT869-65-64-69-1347.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT963-68-67-70-1675.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3271-70-72-73+627.857
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6970-65-72-73-43.200
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-69-71-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--

Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Blair has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged 1.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.500-0.560
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6380.719
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1550.422
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2560.932
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5491.513

Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sports a 0.638 mark. He has a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blair has delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he has broken par 22.08% of the time.
  • Blair currently sits 117th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 265 points. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.47%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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