Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Zac Blair drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Zac Blair returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Blair's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2024
|T45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 5-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|69-66-70-71
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-65-68-67
|-16
|57.333
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-65-64-69
|-13
|47.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|63-68-67-70
|-16
|75.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-70-72-73
|+6
|27.857
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|69
|70-65-72-73
|-4
|3.200
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 1.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.500
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.638
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.155
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.256
|0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.549
|1.513
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sports a 0.638 mark. He has a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he has broken par 22.08% of the time.
- Blair currently sits 117th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 265 points. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.47%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.