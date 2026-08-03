Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Bradley has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.