Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Keegan Bradley drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic
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Keegan Bradley missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship after shooting even par. He'll return to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Bradley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2024
|T22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-68-69-67
|-11
|51.0
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T74
|69-72-74-72
|+7
|5.0
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-69-64
|-12
|29.5
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-65-70-64
|-14
|71.3
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.9
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.0
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.8
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.100
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.114
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.286
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.040
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.461
|1.067
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (73rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bradley sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Bradley delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 21st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
- Bradley has earned 540 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.