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2H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

Keegan Bradley drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

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Keegan Bradley missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship after shooting even par. He'll return to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Bradley at the Wyndham Championship.

Bradley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-72E
2024T2269-64-67-70-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bradley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-68-69-67-1151.0
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT7469-72-74-72+75.0
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-69-64-1229.5
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-65-70-64-1471.3
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3270-71-71-74+627.9
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1971-73-69-73-255.0
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-69-73-71-218.0
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.8
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.8

Bradley's recent performances

  • Bradley has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
  • Bradley has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bradley has averaged 1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1000.260
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1140.628
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2860.293
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.040-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4611.067

Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (73rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bradley sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Bradley delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 21st on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13.
  • Bradley has earned 540 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 72nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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