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1H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Webb Simpson hits tee shot to 17 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Webb Simpson hits tee shot to 17 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Webb Simpson finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Simpson at the Wyndham Championship.

Simpson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2767-69-67-69-8
2024MC68-70-2
2023T567-69-68-63-13
2022WD71-
2021T765-65-70-66-14

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Simpson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4875-70-70-69E13.313
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D73+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--

Simpson's recent performances

  • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 18th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
  • Simpson has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Simpson has averaged -0.391 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.571-0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.241-0.437
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.197-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3490.405
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.660-0.391

Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Simpson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.571 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sported a -0.241 mark. He has a 58.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Simpson delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he breaks par 20.29% of the time.
  • Simpson currently has 61 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 181st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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