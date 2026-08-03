Webb Simpson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Webb Simpson hits tee shot to 17 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Webb Simpson finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Simpson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2023
|T5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|2022
|WD
|71
|-
|2021
|T7
|65-65-70-66
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|75-70-70-69
|E
|13.313
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|68-74-70-68
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|70-69-70-68
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 18th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
- Simpson has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged -0.391 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.571
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.241
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.197
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.349
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.660
|-0.391
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.571 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sported a -0.241 mark. He has a 58.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he breaks par 20.29% of the time.
- Simpson currently has 61 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 181st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.