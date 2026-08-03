William Mouw betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
William Mouw finished tied for 38th at five-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Mouw's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of five-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|71-66-75-68
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Mouw has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.122
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.460
|1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.260
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.341
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.018
|0.288
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.460 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.