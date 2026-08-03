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1H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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William Mouw finished tied for 38th at five-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Mouw at the Wyndham Championship.

Mouw's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3868-65-71-71-5

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of five-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6871-66-75-68E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Mouw has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.122-0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4601.168
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.260-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.341-0.593
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0180.288

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.460 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
  • Mouw has earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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