William Mouw betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Mouw has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.

Mouw has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.