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5H AGO

William McGirt betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

William McGirt rolls in birdie putt at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

William McGirt rolls in birdie putt at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

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William McGirt returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9, 2026. McGirt looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for McGirt at the Wyndham Championship.

McGirt's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC70-71+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In McGirt's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McGirt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT7972-69-74-72-11.244
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-74+5--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--

McGirt's recent performances

  • McGirt had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 79th with a score of 1-under.
  • McGirt has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGirt has averaged -1.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.053-0.514
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5080.464
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.450-0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.656-0.660
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.651-1.040

McGirt's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGirt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.053 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 271.1 yards ranked among the shorter hitters on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGirt sported a 0.508 mark. He posted a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGirt delivered a -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 15.28% of the time.
  • McGirt earned 1 FedExCup Regular Season point in 2026, ranking 219th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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