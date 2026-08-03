Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.582 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.687 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.