PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Vince Whaley returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. He finished tied for 74th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Whaley at the Wyndham Championship.

Whaley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7466-71-71-77+5
20246365-71-72-71-1
2022MC67-75+2
2021MC70-74+4

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of five-over.
  • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 63rd at one-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3467-69-68-69-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-71-71E3.900
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
  • Whaley has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.582-0.902
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.687-0.689
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0540.814
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.6780.390
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.537-0.388

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.582 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.687 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
  • Whaley earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at Wyndham
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
2026 Wyndham Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
2H AGO
Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW