Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Vince Whaley returns to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off Aug. 6-9, 2026. He finished tied for 74th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Whaley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2024
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|2021
|MC
|70-74
|+4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of five-over.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 63rd at one-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-71-71
|E
|3.900
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.902 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.582
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.687
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.054
|0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.678
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.537
|-0.388
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.582 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.687 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
- Whaley earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.