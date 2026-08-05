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Tyler Duncan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan sinks a 51-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at 3M Open

Tyler Duncan sinks a 51-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at 3M Open

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Tyler Duncan returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Duncan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Duncan at the Wyndham Championship.

Duncan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC68-69-3
2023T3868-66-71-70-5
2022MC70-70E
2021T5769-62-69-76-4

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1266-66-71-66-1560.667
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4064-66-72-70-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-71+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-69-72-69-54.382
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-69-72-76+6--

Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
  • Duncan has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged 0.275 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3280.335
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4410.569
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0050.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.754-0.690
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0200.275

Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks among TOUR players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sports a 0.441 mark on TOUR. He maintains a 71.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 23.06% of the time.
  • Duncan currently ranks 173rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 78 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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