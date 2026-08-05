Tyler Duncan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Tyler Duncan sinks a 51-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at 3M Open
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Tyler Duncan returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Duncan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Duncan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|2023
|T38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2021
|T57
|69-62-69-76
|-4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|66-66-71-66
|-15
|60.667
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-69-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|--
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
- Duncan has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged 0.275 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.328
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.441
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.005
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.754
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.020
|0.275
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks among TOUR players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sports a 0.441 mark on TOUR. He maintains a 71.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 23.06% of the time.
- Duncan currently ranks 173rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 78 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.