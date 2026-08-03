Tyler Collet betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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PGA pro Tyler Collet almost aces par-3 13th at PGA Championship
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Tyler Collet has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 at the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where Cam Young is the defending champion after shooting 22-under last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Collet's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Collet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|69-73-71-75
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
Collet's recent performances
- Collet had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 75th with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Collet has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Collet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.062
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.650
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.018
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.063
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.667
|-1.875
Collet's advanced stats and rankings
- Collet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.062 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.0 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Collet has a -0.650 mark. He has a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Collet has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he has broken par 17.22% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.