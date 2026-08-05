Troy Merritt betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.447 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards shows his performance off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has a -0.445 mark. He has a 62.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.42, and he has broken par 21.99% of the time.