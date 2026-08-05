Troy Merritt betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship
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Troy Merritt missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2024 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Merritt's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2023
|T58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|15.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|63-71-71-72
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-66-70-69
|-13
|39.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|67-67-68-72
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|71-69-68-80
|+4
|1.525
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2.302
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|68-75-66-76
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|9.556
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Merritt has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.447
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.445
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.140
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.642
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.110
|-0.110
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.447 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards shows his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has a -0.445 mark. He has a 62.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.42, and he has broken par 21.99% of the time.
- Merritt currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.