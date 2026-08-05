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6H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

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Troy Merritt missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2024 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Merritt at the Wyndham Championship.

Merritt's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-73+3
2023T5870-63-70-75-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Merritt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT3966-66-69-73-1015.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5963-71-71-72-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2166-66-70-69-1339.100
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5467-67-68-72-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7571-69-68-80+41.525
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-77-71+22.302
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-66-71-11--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5368-75-66-76-3--
July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-68-68-69-119.556

Merritt's recent performances

  • Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Merritt has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has averaged -0.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.447-0.446
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.445-0.445
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1400.139
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6420.642
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.110-0.110

Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.447 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards shows his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has a -0.445 mark. He has a 62.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.42, and he has broken par 21.99% of the time.
  • Merritt currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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