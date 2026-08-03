Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.