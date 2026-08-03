Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Daniel Berger sinks 19-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at John Deere
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Daniel Berger finished tied for 45th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Berger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of five-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-67-65-66
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished six-under.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.013
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.562
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.234
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.187
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.153
|-0.754
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Berger ranked 58th with 709 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.