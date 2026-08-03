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2H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

John Parry hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

John Parry hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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The 2026 Wyndham Championship will be held at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9, where Cam Young is the defending champion after winning at 22-under last year. Parry has not competed in the event over the past five years.

Latest odds for Parry at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Parry's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-70-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-69-64-1332.5
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-73-66-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-71-71-69+2115.0
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.5
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.75
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956

Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Parry has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.160-0.215
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3750.323
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1580.382
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.283-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0900.409

Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.375 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.77% of the time.
  • Parry currently sits 87th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 422 points and ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.81%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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