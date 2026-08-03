John Parry betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.160 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.375 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.77% of the time.