Trace Crowe betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Trace Crowe finished tied for seventh at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Crowe's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-68-74
|-3
|4.5
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-69
|-10
|11.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|14
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|1.9
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.5
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.140
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.053
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.466
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.271
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.651
|-0.224
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has a -0.053 mark. He has a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he breaks par 22.01% of the time.
- Crowe currently sits 156th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 114 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.