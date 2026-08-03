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Trace Crowe betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Trace Crowe sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Trace Crowe finished tied for seventh at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Crowe at the Wyndham Championship.

Crowe's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T765-67-69-67-12

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-68-74-34.5
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-68-70-69-1011.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-69-69-67-1014
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-70-68-74-11.9
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.5

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Crowe has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged -0.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1400.409
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0530.371
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.466-0.855
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.271-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.651-0.224

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has a -0.053 mark. He has a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he breaks par 22.01% of the time.
  • Crowe currently sits 156th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 114 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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