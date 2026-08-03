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1H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Tony Finau holes 48-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Tony Finau holes 48-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Tony Finau finished tied for 44th at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Finau at the Wyndham Championship.

Finau's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4470-65-70-71-4

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7168-67-70-77+22.85
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.90
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.29
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.00
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.50
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.67
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.33
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--

Finau's recent performances

  • Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Finau has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0940.160
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.172-0.333
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.256-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.154-0.316
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.165-0.514

Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.172 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.24% of the time.
  • Finau has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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