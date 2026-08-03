Tony Finau betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Tony Finau holes 48-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Tony Finau finished tied for 44th at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Finau's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|68-67-70-77
|+2
|2.85
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.90
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.29
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.00
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.50
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.67
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.33
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.094
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.172
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.256
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.154
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.165
|-0.514
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.172 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.24% of the time.
- Finau has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.