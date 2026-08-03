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2H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Tom Kim hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Tom Kim hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Tom Kim won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD73-
2022167-64-68-61-20

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 73 in the first round.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 20-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-69-67-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open165-66-68-64-17500.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4667-68-69-71-99.500
June 21, 2026U.S. Open370-67-72-70-1350.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5464-72-70-74E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-69-70-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He won one tournament over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0330.281
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.6791.215
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2500.288
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0910.181
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8051.965

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.679 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
  • Kim has accumulated 1,139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.66% ranked seventh on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

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1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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