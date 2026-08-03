Tom Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Tom Kim hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Tom Kim won this tournament in 2022 with a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|73
|-
|2022
|1
|67-64-68-61
|-20
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 73 in the first round.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 20-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|65-66-68-64
|-17
|500.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|9.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|3
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|350.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|64-72-70-74
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He won one tournament over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.965 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.033
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.679
|1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.250
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.091
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.805
|1.965
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.679 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.66% ranked seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.