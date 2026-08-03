Tom Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kim has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He won one tournament over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Kim has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.