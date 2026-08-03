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2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Tom Hoge returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2021 where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Wyndham Championship.

Hoge's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021MC73-67E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.667
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.000

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.464-0.407
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3260.940
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.248-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.214-0.124
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.6000.395

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge has sported a 0.326 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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