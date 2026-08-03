Tom Hoge betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Tom Hoge hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Tom Hoge returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2021 where he missed the cut.
Hoge's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|73-67
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-67-65-70
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.583
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|67-70-65-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|51
|77-72-75-77
|+13
|12.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|68-67-79-71
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.667
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.000
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.464
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.326
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.248
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.214
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.600
|0.395
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge has sported a 0.326 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.