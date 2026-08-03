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1H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Thorbjørn Olesen drains 17-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

Thorbjørn Olesen drains 17-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

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Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 62nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Olesen at the Wyndham Championship.

Olesen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6268-67-72-72-1
2024MC66-73-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Olesen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-75+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-67-80-67+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6271-65-69-71-84.300
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-66-75-74-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-68-67-67-1053.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--

Olesen's recent performances

  • Olesen has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Olesen has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Olesen has averaged -0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.042-0.257
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1040.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.069-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.328-0.416
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.252-0.744

Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.104 mark. He hit 67.64% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.58 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.97% of the time.
  • Olesen ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 97 points earned.

All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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