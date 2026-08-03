Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Thorbjørn Olesen drains 17-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Rocket Classic
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Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 62nd in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Olesen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-67-80-67
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|71-65-69-71
|-8
|4.300
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.042
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.104
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.069
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.328
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.252
|-0.744
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.104 mark. He hit 67.64% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.58 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.97% of the time.
- Olesen ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 97 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.