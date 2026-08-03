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2H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Marco Penge gets up-and-down from 46 yards for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

Marco Penge gets up-and-down from 46 yards for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic

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Marco Penge will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 as the Wyndham Championship returns to Greensboro, North Carolina. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse, with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Penge at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • Penge is competing in the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4570-64-68-73-510.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1872-68-69-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115.000

Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
  • Penge has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6180.328
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.369-0.087
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.2010.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.431-0.587
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.383-0.297

Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.4 yards ranked third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.369 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
  • Penge has earned 315 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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