Marco Penge betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Marco Penge gets up-and-down from 46 yards for birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic
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Marco Penge will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 as the Wyndham Championship returns to Greensboro, North Carolina. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse, with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under victory last year.
At the Wyndham Championship
- Penge is competing in the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|73-73-68-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|76-69-71-78
|+6
|14.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|68-72-66-73
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115.000
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.618
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.369
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.201
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.431
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.383
|-0.297
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.4 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.369 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
- Penge has earned 315 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.