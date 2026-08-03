Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Taylor Pendrith sinks 43-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 13th at -10 at the Wyndham Championship in 2022, but missed the cut in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to bounce back at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2022
|T13
|71-67-65-67
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.244
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.144
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.003
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.321
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.218
|-0.322
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.