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2H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith sinks 43-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Taylor Pendrith sinks 43-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 13th at -10 at the Wyndham Championship in 2022, but missed the cut in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to bounce back at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Wyndham Championship.

Pendrith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC74-73+7
2022T1371-67-65-67-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.244-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.144-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0030.245
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.321-0.293
Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.218-0.322

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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