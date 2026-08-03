Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.