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1H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

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Taylor Moore returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth in 2022 with a score of 13-under. He'll look to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament.

Latest odds for Moore at the Wyndham Championship.

Moore's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-2
2024T5265-71-67-73-4
2023T2269-67-73-63-8
2022T569-67-64-67-13

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3990.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.458-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.101-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.152-0.434
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.193-0.592

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

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1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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