Taylor Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open
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Taylor Moore returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth in 2022 with a score of 13-under. He'll look to improve on his missed cut from last year's tournament.
Moore's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2024
|T52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|2023
|T22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|2022
|T5
|69-67-64-67
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.399
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.458
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.101
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.152
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.193
|-0.592
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.