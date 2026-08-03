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1H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Takumi Kanaya sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship last year after posting a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the Wyndham Championship.

Kanaya's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-69E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-68-68-67-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2968-69-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-73-69E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3868-68-69-73-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Kanaya has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.053-0.158
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.706-0.565
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2680.560
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4060.258
Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0840.095

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.706 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 63.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.49% of the time.
  • Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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