Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Takumi Kanaya sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship last year after posting a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Kanaya's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|68-69-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-73-69
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.053
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.706
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.268
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.084
|0.095
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.706 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 63.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.49% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.