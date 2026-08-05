S.Y. Noh betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards reflects his current form off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Noh sports a 0.396 mark. He has hit 75.00% of Greens in Regulation this season.

On the greens, Noh has delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round and has broken par 23.61% of the time.