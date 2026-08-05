S.Y. Noh betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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S.Y. Noh hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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S.Y. Noh will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament features an $8.5 million purse and is being defended by Cam Young, who won last year at 22-under.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Noh's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
S.Y. Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|68-73-74-65
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
S.Y. Noh's recent performances
- Noh has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
S.Y. Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.322
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.396
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.410
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.527
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.045
|-0.151
S.Y. Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards reflects his current form off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Noh sports a 0.396 mark. He has hit 75.00% of Greens in Regulation this season.
- On the greens, Noh has delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round and has broken par 23.61% of the time.
- Noh currently ranks 187th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 53 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.