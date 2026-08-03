Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Sungjae Im drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Sungjae Im returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
Im's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|2024
|T41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|2023
|T14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|2022
|T2
|63-69-65-68
|-15
|2021
|T24
|66-68-67-68
|-11
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|67-69-66-67
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|66-72-69-69
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|2.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70.000
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Im has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.177
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.606
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.352
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.197
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.120
|-0.171
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.606 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
- Im has earned 711 FedExCup Regular Season points (57th) and ranks 84th with a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.