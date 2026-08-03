PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Sungjae Im drains 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Sungjae Im returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.

Latest odds for Im at the Wyndham Championship.

Im's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2764-64-73-71-8
2024T4168-67-67-72-6
2023T1469-66-67-68-10
2022T263-69-65-68-15
2021T2466-68-67-68-11

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1567-69-66-67-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-70-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1466-72-69-69-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7168-69-68-76-32.800
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-66-66-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970.000

Im's recent performances

  • Im has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1770.159
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.606-0.377
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3520.281
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.197-0.234
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.120-0.171

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.606 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
  • Im has earned 711 FedExCup Regular Season points (57th) and ranks 84th with a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW