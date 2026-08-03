Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.606 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Im delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.