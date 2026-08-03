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1H AGO

Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Stefano Mazzoli drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

Stefano Mazzoli drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Classic

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Stefano Mazzoli has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making a strong debut at this North Carolina venue.

Latest odds for Mazzoli at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Mazzoli's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Mazzoli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-74+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-69+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-66-20--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--

Mazzoli's recent performances

  • Mazzoli had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
  • Mazzoli has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mazzoli has averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mazzoli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.185-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4920.413
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.302-0.254
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0400.032
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0450.038

Mazzoli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mazzoli posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mazzoli sports a 0.492 mark. He maintains a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mazzoli delivers a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.70 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 23.89% of the time with a 15.56% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mazzoli as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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