Danny Walker betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Danny Walker sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Walker's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of six-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -2.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.365
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.246
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.045
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.437
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.093
|-2.239
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.246 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Walker's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.093 ranked 153rd on TOUR, while he collected 104 FedExCup Regular Season points (159th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.