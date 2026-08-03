Danny Walker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Walker had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of six-under.

Walker has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.