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1H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Danny Walker sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Wyndham Championship with a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Walker at the Wyndham Championship.

Walker's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-69+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of six-under.
  • Walker has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -2.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.365-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.246-0.842
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.045-0.904
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.437-0.344
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.093-2.239

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.246 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
  • Walker's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.093 ranked 153rd on TOUR, while he collected 104 FedExCup Regular Season points (159th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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