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41M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Austin Smotherman hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Austin Smotherman finished tied for 27th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the Wyndham Championship.

Smotherman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2766-71-67-69-7
2022MC65-76+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at seven-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC77-75+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of five-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged -1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.182-0.208
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6240.752
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.510-0.453
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.563-1.342
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.266-1.252

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.624 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
  • Smotherman has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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