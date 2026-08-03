Austin Smotherman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Austin Smotherman hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Austin Smotherman finished tied for 27th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Smotherman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|65-76
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at seven-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of five-under.
- Smotherman has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.182
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.624
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.510
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.563
|-1.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.266
|-1.252
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.624 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.