Austin Smotherman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of five-under.

Smotherman has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.