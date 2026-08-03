Sepp Straka betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Sepp Straka hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Sepp Straka missed the cut at 13-over when he last played this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Straka's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|2021
|T15
|66-71-67-64
|-12
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|68-70-74-72
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|72
|73-72-73-72
|+10
|5.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|74-75-72-73
|+6
|19.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|66-73-73-75
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-67-67-78
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|73-72-69-76
|+2
|19.500
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Straka has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -1.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.040
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.259
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.197
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.096
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.073
|-1.523
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
- Straka ranks 37th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,096 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.