Sepp Straka betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.259 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.