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1H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Seamus Power hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Seamus Power hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Seamus Power finished tied for 44th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Power at the Wyndham Championship.

Power's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4469-67-69-71-4
2024T2866-70-69-66-9
2021T6067-70-72-68-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Power's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Power's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Power's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1068-68-63-68-1770.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1168-72-67-66-1534.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicW/D77+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-74-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-65-71-67-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6068-72-72-69-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--

Power's recent performances

  • Power has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
  • Power has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.247-0.231
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1930.196
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1950.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4430.578
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.1980.685

Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 28th with 13.94% Bogey Avoidance.
  • Power earned 310 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th. He ranked 75th with a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total average and 46th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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