Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Seamus Power hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Seamus Power finished tied for 44th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Power's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|2024
|T28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|2021
|T60
|67-70-72-68
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|68-68-63-68
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|34.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-74-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-65-71-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|68-72-72-69
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Power has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.247
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.193
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.195
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.443
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.198
|0.685
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.193 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 28th with 13.94% Bogey Avoidance.
- Power earned 310 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th. He ranked 75th with a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total average and 46th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.