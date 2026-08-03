Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Power has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.

Power has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.