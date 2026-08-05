Scott Piercy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Scott Piercy's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Scott Piercy finished tied for 15th at 12-under the last time he played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021. He'll tee off at the Wyndham Championship Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his recent tournament history.
Piercy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|2022
|T27
|69-70-66-67
|-8
|2021
|T15
|64-66-69-69
|-12
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.415
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.813
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.187
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.017
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.195
|-0.115
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards reflects his consistent length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has struggled with a -0.813 mark. He has hit 60.19% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Piercy has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 27.83 putts per round, and he breaks par 18.52% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.