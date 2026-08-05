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5H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Scott Piercy's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Scott Piercy's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Scott Piercy finished tied for 15th at 12-under the last time he played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021. He'll tee off at the Wyndham Championship Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on his recent tournament history.

Latest odds for Piercy at the Wyndham Championship.

Piercy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T4568-70-70-68-4
2022T2769-70-66-67-8
2021T1564-66-69-69-12

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Piercy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-71+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-68-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

Piercy's recent performances

  • Piercy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-under.
  • He has an average of 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Piercy has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Piercy has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4150.056
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.813-0.338
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1870.090
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0170.077
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.195-0.115

Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards reflects his consistent length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has struggled with a -0.813 mark. He has hit 60.19% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Piercy has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 27.83 putts per round, and he breaks par 18.52% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 13.89%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
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