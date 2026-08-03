PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Sam Stevens sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Sam Stevens returns to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, having missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event. The tournament runs Aug. 6-9 with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Stevens at the Wyndham Championship.

Stevens' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-1
2024MC69-70-1
2023MC76-72+8

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Stevens has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament, dating back to 2023.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Stevens' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-69-73-70-44.9
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-71-69-68-47.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.5
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.0
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.0
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.75

Stevens' recent performances

  • Stevens has one top 10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
  • Stevens has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2280.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.130-0.394
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.067-0.107
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.371-0.697
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.080-1.065

Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
  • Stevens has earned 741 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at Wyndham
Latest
Image for article.
1H AGO
2026 Wyndham Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
1H AGO
Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW