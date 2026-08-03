Sam Stevens betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Sam Stevens sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Sam Stevens returns to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, having missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event. The tournament runs Aug. 6-9 with defending champion Cam Young looking to repeat after his 22-under victory last year.
Stevens' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Stevens has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament, dating back to 2023.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|4.9
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-71-69-68
|-4
|7.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.5
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.0
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.75
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has one top 10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-over.
- Stevens has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.228
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.130
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.067
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.371
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.080
|-1.065
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 741 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.