Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.