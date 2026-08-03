Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ryo Hisatsune sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for third at 15-under at the 2024 Wyndham Championship before missing the cut in 2025. He'll return to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to build on his strong 2024 performance at this year's Wyndham Championship.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|2024
|T3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-70-72-68
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|68-73-71-69
|+1
|11.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|75.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|68-70-64-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-69-73-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-76-78-79
|+16
|12.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|66
|66-68-79-69
|+2
|3.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.357
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.320
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.028
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.157
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.492
|0.617
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 896 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.