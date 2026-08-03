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2H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Ryo Hisatsune sinks 17-foot putt for birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for third at 15-under at the 2024 Wyndham Championship before missing the cut in 2025. He'll return to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to build on his strong 2024 performance at this year's Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Wyndham Championship.

Hisatsune's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-76+7
2024T367-67-64-67-15

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hisatsune's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-70-72-68-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5368-73-71-69+111.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT967-65-69-67-1675.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3868-70-64-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-69-73-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-76-78-79+1612.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge6666-68-79-69+23.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3570.146
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3200.524
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.0280.145
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.157-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4920.617

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
  • Hisatsune has earned 896 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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