Ryan Gerard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ryan Gerard has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, most recently shooting 1-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Gerard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|63-69-69-67
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P2
|67-69-72-68
|-12
|400.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|64-67-68-72
|-9
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|69-72-73-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|71-72-76-69
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-72-69-70
|-5
|27.438
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.179
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.431
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.177
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.427
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.859
|0.738
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.431 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
- Gerard's overall performance is reflected in his 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total average (20th) and his 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points (16th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.