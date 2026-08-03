PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

Ryan Gerard sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Ryan Gerard has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, most recently shooting 1-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Gerard at the Wyndham Championship.

Gerard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-73+1
2023MC67-72-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Gerard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT863-69-69-67-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT967-67-69-72-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-67-68-71-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4468-68-70-65-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP267-69-72-68-12400.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1064-67-68-72-970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7069-72-73-73+75.750
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6571-72-76-69+46.875
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.438

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Gerard has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.1790.338
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.431-0.378
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.1770.270
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4270.509
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8590.738

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.431 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
  • Gerard's overall performance is reflected in his 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total average (20th) and his 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points (16th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
A.J. Ewart betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW