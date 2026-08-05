Ryan Brehm betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ryan Brehm sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at 3M Open
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Ryan Brehm finished tied for 22nd at 8-under the last time he played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Brehm's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-74
|E
|2023
|T22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|2022
|MC
|66-74
|E
|2021
|MC
|67-74
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 8-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|79
|68-69-77-74
|+4
|2.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|16.574
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.296
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.127
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.721
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.697
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.841
|-2.021
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm sports a -0.127 mark. He has a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he breaks par 19.14% of the time.
- Brehm currently ranks 200th with 19 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.