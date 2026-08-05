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1H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

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Ryan Brehm finished tied for 22nd at 8-under the last time he played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Brehm at the Wyndham Championship.

Brehm's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC66-74E
2023T2270-67-68-67-8
2022MC66-74E
2021MC67-74+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
  • Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 8-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Brehm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7968-69-77-74+42.100
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-70-72-69-816.574
July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--

Brehm's recent performances

  • Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
  • He has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.296-0.523
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.127-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.721-0.885
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.697-0.526
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.841-2.021

Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brehm is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm sports a -0.127 mark. He has a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he breaks par 19.14% of the time.
  • Brehm currently ranks 200th with 19 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
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Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
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