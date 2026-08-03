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2H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo gets up-and-down from 212 yards for birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Ricky Castillo gets up-and-down from 212 yards for birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Ricky Castillo finished tied for 23rd at nine-under in last year's Wyndham Championship. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Castillo at the Wyndham Championship.

Castillo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2365-67-70-69-9

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-68-68-68-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-68-65-71-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4470-66-70-71-310.333
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6068-74-69-75+28.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-71-72-71-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6072-70-72-67-37.750
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Castillo has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1480.353
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.279-0.145
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1200.161
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1600.267
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1490.635

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.148 (62nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Castillo sported a -0.279 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
  • Castillo ranked 66th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 582 points in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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