Ricky Castillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Castillo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.