Ricky Castillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Ricky Castillo gets up-and-down from 212 yards for birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Ricky Castillo finished tied for 23rd at nine-under in last year's Wyndham Championship. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Castillo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of nine-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-68-68-68
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|10.333
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|65-71-72-67
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.148
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.279
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.120
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.160
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.149
|0.635
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.148 (62nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Castillo sported a -0.279 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Castillo ranked 66th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 582 points in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.