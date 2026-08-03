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1H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Rico Hoey gets up-and-down from 165 yards for birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

Rico Hoey gets up-and-down from 165 yards for birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic

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Rico Hoey finished tied for 67th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Hoey at the Wyndham Championship.

Hoey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6767-68-72-73E
2024T2268-68-65-69-10

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
  • Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3680.262
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0490.342
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.1510.092
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.344-0.588
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.0770.108

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.049 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
  • Hoey has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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