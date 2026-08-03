Rico Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Rico Hoey gets up-and-down from 165 yards for birdie on No. 2 at Rocket Classic
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Rico Hoey finished tied for 67th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Hoey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|2024
|T22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
- Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.368
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.049
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.151
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.344
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.077
|0.108
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.049 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.