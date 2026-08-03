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2H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9, looking to make his mark at the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament offers an $8.5 million purse as competitors vie for the title.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Wyndham Championship.

Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2066-72-66-66-1442
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-67-70-5156
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.5

Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.625 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5350.625
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.117-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.1840.064
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0920.042
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3270.627

Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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