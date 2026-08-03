Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9, looking to make his mark at the 2026 Wyndham Championship. The tournament offers an $8.5 million purse as competitors vie for the title.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|42
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-67-70
|-5
|156
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.5
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.625 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.535
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.117
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.184
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.092
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.327
|0.627
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.535 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54.
- Neergaard-Petersen has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 94th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.