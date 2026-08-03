Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Rasmus Højgaard's 111-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic
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Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 34th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Højgaard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of six-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|4
|69-68-61-68
|-14
|135.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|65-73-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|70-65-69-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|53
|78-70-73-77
|+10
|12.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|23.955
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.312
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.046
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.088
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.424
|0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.601
|0.567
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 68.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 362 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.