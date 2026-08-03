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2H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard's 111-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

Rasmus Højgaard's 111-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Classic

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Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 34th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the Wyndham Championship.

Højgaard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3467-70-70-67-6

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of six-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic469-68-61-68-14135.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3665-73-70-68-416.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6270-65-69-72-84.300
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6572-71-71-72+67.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-68-68-820.222
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5378-70-73-77+1012.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-71-67-723.955

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
  • Højgaard has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged 0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3120.242
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.046-0.567
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0880.128
Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4240.763
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6010.567

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.046 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 68.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Højgaard has accumulated 362 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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