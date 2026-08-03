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58M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Rafael Campos hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Rafael Campos has struggled at this tournament, missing the cut in his last two appearances in 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to find his form at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Campos at the Wyndham Championship.

Campos' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-69-2
2024MC67-71-2
20217466-70-77-72+5

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Campos' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-72+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-67-66-70-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6766-71-72-71-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-69+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--

Campos' recent performances

  • Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.3780.031
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.060-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.5840.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.533-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.555-0.366

Campos' advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
  • Campos has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 175th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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