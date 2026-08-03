Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.

He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.