Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Rafael Campos hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Rafael Campos has struggled at this tournament, missing the cut in his last two appearances in 2025 and 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to find his form at the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Campos' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2021
|74
|66-70-77-72
|+5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-67-66-70
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|66-71-72-71
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.378
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.060
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.584
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.533
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.555
|-0.366
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
- Campos has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 175th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.