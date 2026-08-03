Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.

Nyholm has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.