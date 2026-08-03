Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Pontus Nyholm hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship, which offers a $8.5 million purse.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
- Nyholm has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.070
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.401
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.047
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.011
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.528
|-0.152
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.401 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 202 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.