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2H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

Pontus Nyholm hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Pontus Nyholm has not competed in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 in the 2026 Wyndham Championship, which offers a $8.5 million purse.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the Wyndham Championship.

At the Wyndham Championship

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-72+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3968-69-71-66-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
  • Nyholm has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0700.520
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.401-0.414
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.047-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.0110.024
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.528-0.152

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.401 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Nyholm has earned 202 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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