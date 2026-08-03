PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Pierceson Coody hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2025 but finished tied for 61st in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the cut this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Coody at the Wyndham Championship.

Coody's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-75+4
2024T6169-67-72-70-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-72+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-68-67-70-1014.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-71-71+543.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-76+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Coody has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged -0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.362-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.023-0.348
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.343-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.155-0.503
Average Strokes Gained: Total820.151-0.868

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.362 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.023 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
  • Coody ranked 53rd with 739 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 82nd with a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
2H AGO
Haotong Li betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW