Pierceson Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Pierceson Coody hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2025 but finished tied for 61st in 2024. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of making the cut this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Coody's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|2024
|T61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-71-71
|+5
|43.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Coody has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.362
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.023
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.343
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.155
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.151
|-0.868
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.362 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.023 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Coody ranked 53rd with 739 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 82nd with a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.