PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reaches par-5 No. 4 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

Peter Malnati reaches par-5 No. 4 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Peter Malnati returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 62nd.

Latest odds for Malnati at the Wyndham Championship.

Malnati's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6268-68-74-69-1
2024MC68-72E
2023MC69-70-1
2022T2764-72-69-67-8
2021MC70-71+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6861-71-74-74E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.300

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Malnati has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.884-0.888
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.708-0.615
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2000.161
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5120.515
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.880-0.827

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.884 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.708 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
  • Malnati has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Haotong Li betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Johnny Keefer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW