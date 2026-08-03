Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Malnati has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.

Malnati has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.