Peter Malnati betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Peter Malnati reaches par-5 No. 4 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic
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Peter Malnati returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Malnati looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 62nd.
Malnati's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|E
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|2022
|T27
|64-72-69-67
|-8
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.300
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.884
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.708
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.200
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.512
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.880
|-0.827
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.884 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.708 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.