PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Paul Peterson finished tied for 55th at three-under the last time he competed at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Peterson at the Wyndham Championship.

Peterson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5565-71-73-68-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of three-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-72+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-70-68-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4970-67-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1166-70-71-65-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
  • Peterson has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.439-0.486
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2280.320
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2090.195
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.089-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.092-0.246

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.0 yards reflects his conservative approach off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.228 mark. He posted a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Peterson delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.57 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.85% of the time with 13.89% Bogey Avoidance.
  • Peterson has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
S.Y. Noh betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1H AGO
Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
4H AGO
Wyndham props: Lean on Carolina natives at Sedgefield
Golfbet News
R1
Groupings Official

Wyndham Championship

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Thorbjørn Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
DEN
T. Olesen
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW