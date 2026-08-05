Paul Peterson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Peterson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Peterson has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.