Paul Peterson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Paul Peterson finished tied for 55th at three-under the last time he competed at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Peterson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of three-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|70-67-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|66-70-71-65
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.439
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.228
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.209
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.089
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.092
|-0.246
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.0 yards reflects his conservative approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.228 mark. He posted a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.57 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.85% of the time with 13.89% Bogey Avoidance.
- Peterson has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.