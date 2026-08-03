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1H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Patton Kizzire sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Patton Kizzire returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve on his tied for 44th finish from last year's Wyndham Championship. The 2026 tournament features an $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young seeking to repeat his 22-under victory.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship.

Kizzire's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4467-67-72-70-4
2024MC69-69-2
2023MC73-72+5
2022MC71-69E
2021MC70-70E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kizzire has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this tournament, with his 2025 finish marking his only made cut since 2020.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-74+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenW/D77+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has an average of -0.762 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.063-0.762
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.284-1.185
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2670.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.345-0.249
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.425-2.053

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.063 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a -0.284 mark. He has hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.95 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.03% of the time.
  • Kizzire currently ranks 164th with 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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