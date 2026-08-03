Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Patton Kizzire sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Patton Kizzire returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve on his tied for 44th finish from last year's Wyndham Championship. The 2026 tournament features an $8.5 million purse with defending champion Cam Young seeking to repeat his 22-under victory.
Kizzire's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-70
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kizzire has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this tournament, with his 2025 finish marking his only made cut since 2020.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.762 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.063
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.284
|-1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.267
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.345
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.425
|-2.053
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.063 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a -0.284 mark. He has hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.95 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.03% of the time.
- Kizzire currently ranks 164th with 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.