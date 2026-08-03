Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.063 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has a -0.284 mark. He has hit 61.81% of greens in regulation.

On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.95 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.03% of the time.