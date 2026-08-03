Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.277 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.