Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial
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Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 15th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Rodgers' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|2024
|T33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|2023
|MC
|67-73
|E
|2022
|T36
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|2021
|MC
|71-67
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|W/D
|77
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.202
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.277
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.005
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.176
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.298
|-1.046
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.277 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.