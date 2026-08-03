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Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at the Memorial

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Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 15th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship.

Rodgers' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1570-63-71-65-11
2024T3368-63-70-71-8
2023MC67-73E
2022T3669-70-68-66-7
2021MC71-67-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicW/D77+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-69+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
  • Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.202-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.277-0.954
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0050.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.1760.071
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.298-1.046

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.277 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
  • Rodgers has earned 600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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