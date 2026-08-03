Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Brian Harman reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Brian Harman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 45th.
Harman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|2022
|T71
|67-69-73-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|69-64-66-65
|-20
|133.750
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|66-70-63-69
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-73-66-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|74-69-69-69
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 1.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.258
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.207
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.130
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.087
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.166
|1.197
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Harman has earned 609 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.