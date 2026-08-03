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2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

Brian Harman reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open

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Brian Harman returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Harman looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 45th.

Latest odds for Harman at the Wyndham Championship.

Harman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4569-67-69-70-5
2022T7167-69-73-69-2
2021MC69-70-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Harman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenT369-64-66-65-20133.750
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3670-68-70-68-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2566-70-63-69-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2265-66-72-72-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-73-66-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3174-69-69-69-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-70-74-72-418.023

Harman's recent performances

  • Harman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Harman has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Harman has averaged 1.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.258-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2070.569
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1300.322
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0870.551
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1661.197

Harman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
  • Harman has earned 609 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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