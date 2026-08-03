Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Harman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Harman has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.