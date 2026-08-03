Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Fishburn has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.

Fishburn has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.