Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Patrick Fishburn makes 33-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Rocket Classic
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Patrick Fishburn finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Fishburn's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-3
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|70-68-71-71
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-71-67-68
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.242
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.150
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.064
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.041
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.070
|0.268
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.150 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.