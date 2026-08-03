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1H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn makes 33-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Rocket Classic

Patrick Fishburn makes 33-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Rocket Classic

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Patrick Fishburn finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the Wyndham Championship.

Fishburn's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T866-71-65-65-13
2024MC69-68-3

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4766-67-69-71-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-71-67-68-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2420.557
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.150-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0640.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.041-0.200
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0700.268

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.242 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.150 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
  • Fishburn has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 145th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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